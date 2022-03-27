🔒 UH’s hoops future is bright! Thoughts, observations from the Elite Eight

Houston guard Jamal Shead celebrates after scoring with head coach Kelvin Sampson during the first half of a college basketball game against Arizona in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Houston men’s basketball team saw their season end on Saturday in the Elite Eight, 50-44 to Villanova.

It marked the program’s second straight trip to at least the Elite Eight and third year in a row advancing to at least the Sweet 16. This season, the Cougars overcame injuries to several key players in December, including UH’s leading scorer at the time, Marcus Sasser.

Still, Houston finished the season 32-6 and within a few 3-pointers away from another trip to the Final Four.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy was in San Antonio for the Cougars’ Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds and shares his final thoughts and observations below for all of you KPRC 2 Insiders.

