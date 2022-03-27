Houston falls to Villanova, NCAA run ends in Elite Eight

Houston center Josh Carlton dunks in front of Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – It was another deep postseason run for the University of Houston’s men’s basketball team, but this time, the Cougars fell just short of the Final Four.

Houston lost to Villanova 50-44 on Saturday in a defensive battle, as both teams struggled to find offensive rhythm.

The Cougars only hit one 3-pointer, in 20 attempts, for the entire contest. Taze Moore led UH with 15 points.

Despite the loss, it was an undoubtedly incredible season for Houston, who lost four starters from last year’s Final Four team and lost several key players to injury this season. Despite all the adversity, these Cougars still made their third straight Sweet 16 and second straight Elite Eight.

For the season, UH finishes with a 32-6 record.