UH hoops’ leading scorer Marcus Sasser announces he’s done for the year

The University of Houston will have a gaping hole to fill on their men’s basketball team with leading scorer Marcus Sasser announcing Friday that he is done for the season.

On Friday night, Sasser posted on his Instagram, “Year didn’t end how I imagined, but I’ll be back better and stronger fasho 🖤 GodsPlan 🙏🏾”

Sasser had been battling a foot injury. This season, the guard was averaging 17.7 points and was hitting 43.7% of his 3-pointers. He was also the Cougars’ second-leading scorer during last year’s postseason run to the Final Four.

This comes two days after UH announced guard Tramon Mark, who ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 10.1 points a game, underwent shoulder surgery and is also done for the season.

The No. 13 Cougars are currently 11-2 with both their losses coming against opponents currently ranked in the AP Top 25 - Alabama and Wisconsin.