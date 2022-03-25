🔒 Reliving the big Houston win over Arizona in San Antonio with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy

Houston guard Jamal Shead celebrates after their win against Arizona in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – From San Antonio, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy recaps the memorable night for the University of Houston men’s basketball team in their win over top-seeded Arizona.

The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 72-60 in Sweet 16 action on Thursday night. Now, they prepare to face off against the region’s second seed, Villanova, on Saturday for the right to go to the Final Four.

Check out the video below for Randy’s observations from the tournament site and what’s on the slate before UH’s Elite Eight matchup, exclusive to our KPRC 2 Insiders!