79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

🔒 Reliving the big Houston win over Arizona in San Antonio with KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, college sports, KPRC 2 Insider, UH
Houston guard Jamal Shead celebrates after their win against Arizona in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – From San Antonio, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy recaps the memorable night for the University of Houston men’s basketball team in their win over top-seeded Arizona.

The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 72-60 in Sweet 16 action on Thursday night. Now, they prepare to face off against the region’s second seed, Villanova, on Saturday for the right to go to the Final Four.

Check out the video below for Randy’s observations from the tournament site and what’s on the slate before UH’s Elite Eight matchup, exclusive to our KPRC 2 Insiders!

The University of Houston knocked off top-seeded Arizona 72-60 on Thursday night. KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy was there for it in San Antonio and relives the memorable evening that it was.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email