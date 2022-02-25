KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Booker T. Washington’s Chris McDermott

Congratulations to Chris McDermott for being our latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – Congratulations to Booker T. Washington’s Chris McDermott for being our latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

McDermott is averaging about 23 points and 17 rebounds as a sophomore and has already attracted offers from such schools as Georgetown and Texas A&M. His coach, Vincent Grayson, says his success comes from something other than on-the-court talent.

“He’s a great kid off the floor,” Grayson said. “Good character, raised right, yes sir no sir, and he works so hard. He’s here every morning, 5:30 every morning, putting up shots.”

McDermott humbly makes his exploits so simple.

“I really just rebound and run the floor and take shots and give the ball to my teammates,” McDermott said.

Congratulations again, Chris! We see big things for you ahead!