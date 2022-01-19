Sugar Land’s baseball team to be called the Space Cowboys, KPRC 2 Sports confirms

The former Sugar Land Skeeters will become the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

Big change coming . Sources confirm The #Astros AAA Sugar Land team will now be known as..the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Logos, colors etc coming Jan 29 @KPRC2 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) January 19, 2022

The Houston Astros had announced earlier on Tuesday that their Triple-A affiliate’s team name, logo, mascot, and jerseys would all be revealed at a launch party on Jan. 29. $1 tickets for the launch party can be purchased here. It’ll be the fans’ first chance to buy merchandise of the rebranded team.

