Sugar Land’s baseball team to be called the Space Cowboys, KPRC 2 Sports confirms

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

The former Sugar Land Skeeters will become the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

The Houston Astros had announced earlier on Tuesday that their Triple-A affiliate’s team name, logo, mascot, and jerseys would all be revealed at a launch party on Jan. 29. $1 tickets for the launch party can be purchased here. It’ll be the fans’ first chance to buy merchandise of the rebranded team.

