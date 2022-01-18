Skeeters name change: What do you think the Sugar Land baseball team’s new name should be?

Baseballs lay on Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, during batting practice on July 17, 2019.

SUGAR LAND – Goodbye Skeeters, hello . . . ? The Houston Astros revealed Tuesday that they will be announcing the new brand of its Triple-A franchise in Sugar Land at a launch party on Jan. 29.

The new brand will include new team name, mascot introduction, logos, and uniforms.

The launch party will serve as the first opportunity for fans to buy merchandise with the new branding. $1 tickets for the launch party can be purchased here.

According to the team’s media release, the Launch Party will include the following:

Appearances and autograph sessions with Astros prospects Brett Conine, Chad Donato, JP France, Korey Lee, and JJ Matijevic, and Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey.

Panel discussion amongst Astros officials, players and Storey

Live music

Live art creations

Inflatable attractions

Clubhouse tours

Face painting

Photo booths

Introduction of food items being debuted for 2022

Fireworks show to close out the event

So what would y’all hope Sugar Land’s new baseball team is named? Leave your suggestions in the comments below!