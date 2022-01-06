Former UH, Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin hired as Houston Gamblers’ new head coach

HOUSTON – The Houston Gamblers have hired their new football coach, and Houston football fans may recognize him.

The new USFL team announced they hired former University of Houston and Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin on Thursday.

The new league announced new head coaches for four of its eight franchises. Sumlin coached UH to a 35-17 record over four seasons, including a 13-1 season in 2011.

Following his stint with the Cougars, Sumlin was 51-26 in six seasons as Texas A&M’s football coach. In his most recent head-coaching stop, Sumlin was not quite as successful at Arizona, going 9-20 before being let go in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

Overall, Sumlin has a 95-63 record in 13 seasons as a college football head coach.

The new version of the USFL and its teams were unveiled back in November. They plan on playing a 10-game regular season in 2022, with the first games of the new league on April 16.

The following were announced Thursday as head coaches:

Houston Gamblers - Kevin Sumlin

New Jersey Generals - Mike Riley

Philadelphia Stars - Bart Andrus

Tampa Bay Bandits - Todd Haley