The Houston Gamblers are back: H-town selected for new USFL team

The Houston Gamblers are back. And so is the USFL.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd announced the revamped United States Football League will include a team in Houston, appropriately named the Houston Gamblers.

The Gamblers, of course, were wildly popular in Houston in 1984-1985 during the USFL’s first run. The Gamblers are credited with helping to popularize the run & shoot offense, which the NFL adopted immediately. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly served as the Gamblers’ quarterback and was the league’s Most Valuable Player in 1984.

The new Houston Gamblers do have a Twitter account and posted their first tweet on Monday after the announcement.

We are the Houston Gamblers 🎰 pic.twitter.com/VeO8N1nyTL — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) November 22, 2021

According to the league’s official website, play will begin in the spring of 2022. Super Bowl champion and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston is serving as the league’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.