After winning state title, North Shore 5-star CB Denver Harris chooses Texas A&M for his college ball

Denver Harris tells KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy he'll be playing his college football at Texas A&M.

ARLINGTON – After helping North Shore win the state championship on Saturday, top recruit Denver Harris announced he will be headed to Texas A&M to play his college football.

When Early National Signing Day took place earlier in the week, Harris had told reporters he would make his decision after Saturday’s state championship game. That game turned out to be a 17-10 North Shore victory. And Harris was a man of his word, making his announcement when asked by KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy.

“I’m going to take my talents, I’m going to Texas A&M,” Harris replied when McIlvoy interviewed him after the game. “Go Aggies.”

Harris is ranked by Rivals.com as the 12th-best high school player, regardless of position, and the second best cornerback in the nation. He is also ranked by 24/7 Sports as the 17th-best high school player, regardless of position, and the third best cornerback in the nation. Both recruiting sites have Texas A&M ranked as having the top recruiting class among all colleges for the Class of 2022.

Ad

“All that number-1 class stuff is good, but we’ve got to come out there and instantly win a national championship,” Harris said.

“It means the world to me - for me and my family.”

Watch the full interview below with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy where Harris announced his college decision.