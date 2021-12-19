North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10, wins Texas state football championship

North Shore football wins its third state title in four years

ARLINGTON – For the fifth time, North Shore is on top of the Texas high school football world.

The Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 on Saturday afternoon, winning the Texas 6A-Division I state championship for the school’s third state title in four years.

Freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey hit David Amador for a 39-yard TD with under three minutes left for the game-winning touchdown. Bailey was named the game’s offensive MVP. Ronald Wilson, part of a stellar defensive effort by the Mustangs, was named the game’s defensive MVP.

This is the fourth time the powerhouse program has won the state championship under head coach Jon Kay, having also won in 2015, 2018, and 2019. North Shore won the state championship under former coach David Aymond in 2003.