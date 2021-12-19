55º

Local Sports

North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10, wins Texas state football championship

Mustangs win their third state title in four years

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, high school sports, North Shore
North Shore football wins its third state title in four years (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

ARLINGTON – For the fifth time, North Shore is on top of the Texas high school football world.

The Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 on Saturday afternoon, winning the Texas 6A-Division I state championship for the school’s third state title in four years.

Freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey hit David Amador for a 39-yard TD with under three minutes left for the game-winning touchdown. Bailey was named the game’s offensive MVP. Ronald Wilson, part of a stellar defensive effort by the Mustangs, was named the game’s defensive MVP.

This is the fourth time the powerhouse program has won the state championship under head coach Jon Kay, having also won in 2015, 2018, and 2019. North Shore won the state championship under former coach David Aymond in 2003.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email