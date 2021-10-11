Astros Game 4 of the ALDS postponed until Tuesday due to weather

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed a day due to weather conditions for the rest of the day.
Originally scheduled for 2:37 p.m. on Monday, the game will now have a first pitch at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday.
Game 4 vs. White Sox has been postponed.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2021
First pitch is set for tomorrow at 1:07pm. pic.twitter.com/dbX4xY1r33
Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been postponed due to rain. It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, October 12, at 1:07 p.m. CT.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021
Following Sunday evening’s 12-6 loss, the Astros currently lead the best-of-five series 2-1, needing one more win to clinch and move on to the American League Championship Series.
If a Game 5 is necessary in Houston, the Wednesday start time has not been affected.