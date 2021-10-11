Cloudy icon
Astros Game 4 of the ALDS postponed until Tuesday due to weather

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches from the dugout against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed a day due to weather conditions for the rest of the day.

Originally scheduled for 2:37 p.m. on Monday, the game will now have a first pitch at 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

Following Sunday evening’s 12-6 loss, the Astros currently lead the best-of-five series 2-1, needing one more win to clinch and move on to the American League Championship Series.

If a Game 5 is necessary in Houston, the Wednesday start time has not been affected.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

