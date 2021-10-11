DELAYED: Stormy weather postpones ALDS Game 4 between Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox

Tuesday will be drier in Chicago but windy for Game 4 of the ALDS

After the storms with our morning cold front smashed across the greater Houston area this morning, the area of low pressure that is attached to the front is set to blast into Chicago this afternoon bringing waves of storms for most of the day.

Game 4 of the ALDS has been postponed until Tuesday afternoon

Some storms could be on the strong side, giving pause to being able to successfully get Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) later today.

In response, Major League Baseball officials made the decision to postpone Game 4 of the ALDS from today to tomorrow.

Heavy rain and storms are likely for Chicago causing Game 4 of the ALDS to be postponed

While it will stay cloudy for most of Tuesday, the field should stay dry. However, it will be windy behind the front with west-southwest winds from 15-25mph. Let’s see if the Astros can finally put away the White Sox for good and move on to the American League Championship Series!

Ad