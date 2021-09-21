Davis Mills officially named Houston Texans’ starting QB for Thursday’s game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans throws the ball during the second half in the game against Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have officially named rookie Davis Mills as their starting quarterback for their next game taking place Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED: KPRC 2 Insiders, Enter to win tickets to Thursday’s Texans football game!

It’s not a move that comes as a surprise given the Texans’ current situation at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns, with Mills coming in to finish the game as a result.

Texans head coach David Culley said on Tuesday that Taylor will not be available to play Thursday. KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy had confirmed Tuesday that Taylor is potentially out for up to a month.

Ad

With Deshaun Watson being deactivated this week, Culley said a potential backup option could be Jeff Driskel, who is currently on the team’s practice squad.

Mills finished Sunday’s game 8-18 through the air with 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Texans’ game against the Panthers on Thursday at NRG Stadium can be seen on KPRC 2 with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.