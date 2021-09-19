David Culley on Deshaun Watson playing this Thursday: ‘We’ll have to see’

Texans head coach David Culley isn’t giving too much away.
The Texans have a quick turnaround after their 31-21 loss to the Browns, hosting the Panthers at NRG Stadium this Thursday in a game that will be seen on KPRC 2. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down in the first half of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, prompting rookie Davis Mills to finish the game.
After the loss, media members asked Culley about the possibility of Deshaun Watson playing on Thursday, to which Culley replied “we’ll have to see.”
#Texans QB Tyrod Taylor will have an MRI on his hamstring injury and he’ll know more tomorrow. But Taylor won’t play Thursday night, source said. Davis Mills should get his first start on TNF.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021
NFL Network has reported Taylor will not play in the Thursday night match-up, meaning Mills would most likely start. Watson is listed as third-string on the depth chart. Houston could also activate Jeff Driskel, currently on the practice squad.