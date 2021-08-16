Partly Cloudy icon
Local Sports

Sugar Land Skeeters honoring Needville Little Leaguers on Monday

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Needville Little League logo, as collected from Facebook on Aug. 6, 2021.
The Needville Little League All-Star team will be honored before the Skeeters get going on their Monday doubleheader.

The Skeeters’ first game starts at 4:05 p.m. on Monday. It’s before that game when the Needville Little League team will be honored.

A few weeks ago, the Needville little leaguers had won the Texas East title and were competing in the Waco regionals for a chance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. However, due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the coaching staff, the team was sent home.

RELATED: Needville baseball team has positive COVID-19 test, shot at Little League World Series ends

That positive test has since been disputed.

A GoFundMe has also been started to pursue legal recourse on behalf of the Needville Little Leaguers.

As for Monday, the Needville Little Leaguers will not only receive pre-game recognition, but members of the team will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Skeeters play the Albuquerque Isotopes.

