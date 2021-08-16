Sugar Land Skeeters honoring Needville Little Leaguers on Monday

Needville Little League logo, as collected from Facebook on Aug. 6, 2021.

The Needville Little League All-Star team will be honored before the Skeeters get going on their Monday doubleheader.

The Skeeters’ first game starts at 4:05 p.m. on Monday. It’s before that game when the Needville Little League team will be honored.

A few weeks ago, the Needville little leaguers had won the Texas East title and were competing in the Waco regionals for a chance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. However, due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the coaching staff, the team was sent home.

RELATED: Needville baseball team has positive COVID-19 test, shot at Little League World Series ends

Ad

That positive test has since been disputed.

A GoFundMe has also been started to pursue legal recourse on behalf of the Needville Little Leaguers.

As for Monday, the Needville Little Leaguers will not only receive pre-game recognition, but members of the team will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Skeeters play the Albuquerque Isotopes.