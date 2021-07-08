Correa, Altuve opting not to play in MLB All-Star Game

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is congratulated by Carlos Correa after hitting a solo home run against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Houston Astros players Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve announced Thursday they are choosing not to play in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The pair were two of four Astros players selected on Sunday to take part in baseball’s annual showcase of the season’s best players in the sport.

“Baseball means the world to me, but I want to be with my family during this time, especially with my wife,” Correa told reporters on Thursday. “Spending this time with her - this is our first child, so I need that time.”

In 81 games so far this season, Correa is hitting .291 with 16 home runs (tied for second on the team) and 52 RBI (tied for third on the team). Correa and his wife, Daniella Correa-Rodriguez, announced the couple’s first pregnancy in mid-June.

Altuve also told reporters on Thursday that he would be skipping the All-Star Game.

“I have some issues with my leg that I really think I need those four days to get everything on my leg right and be really healthy for the second half (of the season) because I feel like the team needs me at 100 percent,” Altuve said.

In 74 games this season, Altuve leads the Astros with 19 home runs to go along with his .286 batting average and 52 RBI.

Correa hopes Yuli Gurriel, who is currently hitting .316 with 10 home runs and 54 RBI, can be named as a replacement for the All-Star Game.

“He should have been an All-Star in the first place,” Correa said. “His numbers speak for themselves. He’s been consistent all year and he’s and All-Star-caliber player. He’s an ambassador of the game.”

The Major League Baseball All-Star game will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.