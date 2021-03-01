58ºF

Social media reacts to JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Houston Texans' JJ Watt posts a video message to Pearland ISD students as they face uncertainty. (JJ Watt/YouTube)

J.J. Watt’s announcement that he would be joining the Arizona Cardinals sparked mixed reactions online.

Watt shared the news by uploading a picture of himself sporting an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt to his Instagram account.

The Arizona Cardinals and Watt came to terms on a two-year deal worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.

[RELATED: JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals]

Social media was quick to react to the news.

Watt was welcomed by his former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins who was traded to the Cardinals in 2020.

Hopkins shared a photoshopped image of him and Watt both wearing Cardinals jerseys with the caption “Let’s finish what we started...”

Also pleased by the news was country singer Blake Shelton who is a passionate Cardinals fan.

Others online were not so celebratory, but rather stunned by the turn events for the Watt and the Houston Texans.

Here’s a look at what sports fans had to say:

