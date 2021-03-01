Social media reacts to JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt’s announcement that he would be joining the Arizona Cardinals sparked mixed reactions online.
Watt shared the news by uploading a picture of himself sporting an Arizona Cardinals t-shirt to his Instagram account.
The Arizona Cardinals and Watt came to terms on a two-year deal worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.
Social media was quick to react to the news.
Watt was welcomed by his former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins who was traded to the Cardinals in 2020.
Hopkins shared a photoshopped image of him and Watt both wearing Cardinals jerseys with the caption “Let’s finish what we started...”
Also pleased by the news was country singer Blake Shelton who is a passionate Cardinals fan.
Congratulations @JJWatt and welcome home to the @AZCardinals my man!!! I will be fielding all inquiries on behalf of Steve Keim. Our first statement is as follows.. “Other teams can suck it”.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 1, 2021
Others online were not so celebratory, but rather stunned by the turn events for the Watt and the Houston Texans.
Here’s a look at what sports fans had to say:
JJ Watt left the Texans to contend.....but joined the Cardinals....one of the greatest DE’s of all time to not receive a ring— Tony the Tiger (@antheezyortega) March 1, 2021
The Houston Texans really lost DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt to the Arizona Cardinals and only received a 2nd round pick and a washed RB.— JetsTheory (@JetsTheory) March 1, 2021
Let that sink in. #NFL
Imagine a year ago telling a Houston Texan fan that both JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins would be an Arizona Cardinal and all the Texans got back was a 2nd round pick, a 4th round pick and David Johnson....crazy 🤦🏻♂️— Chris (@TheRealCRam) March 1, 2021
It’s amazing how the Cardinals are able to get Hopkins and Watt from Houston and all they had to give up was a running back nearing 30.— The Curious Colt (@Curious_Colt) March 1, 2021
Being a Texans fan would be tough.