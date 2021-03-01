JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is going to the Cardinals, Watt said on Twitter Monday morning.

The Cardinals confirmed the information shortly after.

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!



We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

Watt shared a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals shirt on his account.

Ian Rapoport said on Twitter, “The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed,” citing a source.