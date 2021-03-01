60ºF

Sports

JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
JJ Watt
,
Arizona Cardinals
,
NFL
,
National Football League
,
Houston Texans
J.J. Watt (Twitter/J.J. Watt)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is going to the Cardinals, Watt said on Twitter Monday morning.

The Cardinals confirmed the information shortly after.

Watt shared a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals shirt on his account.

Ian Rapoport said on Twitter, “The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed,” citing a source.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: