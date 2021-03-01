JJ Watt joining Arizona Cardinals

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is going to the Cardinals, Watt said on Twitter Monday morning.
The Cardinals confirmed the information shortly after.
Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021
We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract.
Watt shared a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals shirt on his account.
Ian Rapoport said on Twitter, “The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed,” citing a source.
source: me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021