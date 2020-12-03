Here’s how fans are reacting to the Russell Westbrook trade news

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, the Rockets will get guard John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

Wall for Westbrook 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 — Back to Sagitterorist 😈 (@Carl_noWinslow) December 3, 2020

Westbrook is the best Pg in the east now — Khewy SpotEmGotEm ( Flee Way ) (@RicoDaG0d) December 3, 2020

I feel like a free soul. I can go back to hating Westbrook in the open. — Houston Sports Pain (@HoustonHomer1) December 3, 2020

😳😢 I love Westbrook but I totally understand why he wanted to leave. https://t.co/58wiPQOveY — ladyeagles (@brownlq) December 3, 2020

So like when the Wizards front office is over Westbrook in 2 years then what? — Barack Oganja (@_RodTheGod_) December 3, 2020

Houston rocket fans cheering on Westbrook is if Jordan came back and signed with the Lakers and lebron and Jordan fans had to cheer one another on — OKC 2021 Draft Winner (@whocanstopus2) December 3, 2020

Westbrook trade grade: F- - - - -.

Anyone who thinks this is a good trade for either team is insane. Rockets get a worse Westbrook and wizards traded their future for a star in his prime. I can’t believe this actually happened. — Aaron Squire (@squire_aa) December 3, 2020

Westbrook when the Wizards are down 1 & Beal is open: pic.twitter.com/CnLEGfkRhU — Payroll Giovanni’s Accountant (@onemangang973) December 3, 2020

I hate to see Westbrook go but hopefully Wall can stay healthy and play great for us — Lenny Gwenden (@LGwenden) December 3, 2020