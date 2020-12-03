Here’s how fans are reacting to the Russell Westbrook trade news

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.
In exchange, the Rockets will get guard John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.
Here’s how fans reacted to the news.
Wall for Westbrook 🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱— Back to Sagitterorist 😈 (@Carl_noWinslow) December 3, 2020
Westbrook is the best Pg in the east now— Khewy SpotEmGotEm ( Flee Way ) (@RicoDaG0d) December 3, 2020
I feel like a free soul. I can go back to hating Westbrook in the open.— Houston Sports Pain (@HoustonHomer1) December 3, 2020
😳😢 I love Westbrook but I totally understand why he wanted to leave. https://t.co/58wiPQOveY— ladyeagles (@brownlq) December 3, 2020
So like when the Wizards front office is over Westbrook in 2 years then what?— Barack Oganja (@_RodTheGod_) December 3, 2020
Houston rocket fans cheering on Westbrook is if Jordan came back and signed with the Lakers and lebron and Jordan fans had to cheer one another on— OKC 2021 Draft Winner (@whocanstopus2) December 3, 2020
Westbrook trade grade: F- - - - -.— Aaron Squire (@squire_aa) December 3, 2020
Anyone who thinks this is a good trade for either team is insane. Rockets get a worse Westbrook and wizards traded their future for a star in his prime. I can’t believe this actually happened.
Westbrook when the Wizards are down 1 & Beal is open: pic.twitter.com/CnLEGfkRhU— Payroll Giovanni’s Accountant (@onemangang973) December 3, 2020
I hate to see Westbrook go but hopefully Wall can stay healthy and play great for us— Lenny Gwenden (@LGwenden) December 3, 2020
How many more top level PGs does Harden need before he takes his team to the Finals. He’s been given Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and now John Wall— Dr. Omar Johnson (@OhhMar24) December 3, 2020