Here’s how fans are reacting to the Russell Westbrook trade news

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, the Rockets will get guard John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

