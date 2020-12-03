59ºF

Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets celebrates during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rockets defeat the Celtics 111-110 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Both ESPN and The Athletic reported the traded, citing sources.

Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet that the Rockets got John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023 in the deal.

KPRC 2 has independently confirmed the reports.

This developing story will be updated.

