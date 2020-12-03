Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.
Both ESPN and The Athletic reported the traded, citing sources.
Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet that the Rockets got John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023 in the deal.
KPRC 2 has independently confirmed the reports.
This developing story will be updated.
NBA sources confirm to me #Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the #Wizards for G John Wall and a 2023 protected 1st Rd pick. @KPRC2— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) December 3, 2020
Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020
John Wall hasn't played since December 26, 2018 due to a torn achilles. It'll be almost two years to the day, except he'll be in a Rockets uniform.— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 3, 2020