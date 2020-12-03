Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Both ESPN and The Athletic reported the traded, citing sources.

Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet that the Rockets got John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023 in the deal.

KPRC 2 has independently confirmed the reports.

This developing story will be updated.

