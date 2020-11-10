77ºF

JJ, Kealia Watt donating sneakers to women’s shelter for every pair purchased from ‘His & Hers’ collection

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

JJ Watt announced Tuesday his newest shoe drop in collaboration with Reebok.

JJ IV introduces a “His & Hers” collection of training shoes for couples.

This is the first collab between Watt and Reebok featuring a training shoe specifically for women.

Watt was pleased to announce the shoe was designed alongside his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai whom he married in February.

For every pair of women’s shoes purchased, the couple will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women’s Shelter.

Both the men’s and women’s shoes retail at $99.99 and are available online for purchase.

