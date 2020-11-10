JJ, Kealia Watt donating sneakers to women’s shelter for every pair purchased from ‘His & Hers’ collection

JJ Watt announced Tuesday his newest shoe drop in collaboration with Reebok.

JJ IV introduces a “His & Hers” collection of training shoes for couples.

This is the first collab between Watt and Reebok featuring a training shoe specifically for women.

Watt was pleased to announce the shoe was designed alongside his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai whom he married in February.

For every pair of women’s shoes purchased, the couple will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women’s Shelter.

I could not be more excited to finally announce the first ever JJ IV created specifically for women!



Designed alongside my queen @KealiaOhai, there was only one natural color choice: Gold



For every pair purchased, we will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women’s Shelter. pic.twitter.com/w3c9kpggXM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2020

Both the men’s and women’s shoes retail at $99.99 and are available online for purchase.