Legendary UH football coach Bill Yeoman dies at 92

HOUSTON – Bill Yeoman, the legendary University of Houston football coach, has died. He was 92.

Bill Yeoman Jr. confirmed to KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy that his father died Wednesday.

Yeoman guided the Cougars football program from 1962 to 1986. His career record at UH was 160-108-8. He took the Cougars to 11 bowl games, winning six of them. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Yeoman, who many considered an offensive pioneer in the game, coached 46 All-Americans and 69 players who played in the NFL.