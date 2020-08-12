98ºF

Local Sports

Legendary UH football coach Bill Yeoman dies at 92

Alex Radow

Tags: Cougars, Football, College Football, Bill Yeoman, UH
Bill Yeoman, former University of Houston coach, speaks at the Mayor's Breakfast as part of the College Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in South Bend, Ind. Yeoman is one of 25 inductees.
Bill Yeoman, former University of Houston coach, speaks at the Mayor's Breakfast as part of the College Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in South Bend, Ind. Yeoman is one of 25 inductees. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

HOUSTON – Bill Yeoman, the legendary University of Houston football coach, has died. He was 92.

Bill Yeoman Jr. confirmed to KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy that his father died Wednesday.

Yeoman guided the Cougars football program from 1962 to 1986. His career record at UH was 160-108-8. He took the Cougars to 11 bowl games, winning six of them. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Yeoman, who many considered an offensive pioneer in the game, coached 46 All-Americans and 69 players who played in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.