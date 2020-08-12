2020 VYPE Class 5A Volleyball Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.
Below are the Top 10 for Class 5A heading into the 2020 season. Click through the photo gallery to see the Top 10, counting it down to No. 1!
No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs
No. 9 Goose Creek Memorial Patriots
No. 8 Foster Falcons
No. 7 Texas City Stingarees
No. 6 Kingwood Park Panthers
No. 5 Santa Fe Indians
No. 4 Manvel Mavericks
No. 3 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 2 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 1 Fulshear Chargers
