2020 VYPE Class 5A Volleyball Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Joshua Koch

Vype

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

Below are the Top 10 for Class 5A heading into the 2020 season. Click through the photo gallery to see the Top 10, counting it down to No. 1!

No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs

No. 9 Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

No. 8 Foster Falcons

No. 7 Texas City Stingarees

No. 6 Kingwood Park Panthers

No. 5 Santa Fe Indians

No. 4 Manvel Mavericks

No. 3 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 2 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 1 Fulshear Chargers

