2020 VYPE Austin Girls Private School Cross Country Preseason Rankings & Runners To Watch

The 2020 TAPPS and SPC cross country seasons are approaching, so it's time to release the VYPE Austin girls private school team rankings and notable runners to watch.

Private School Top 10

No. 1 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy Lady Crusaders

No. 2 Faith Academy of Marble Falls Lady Flames



No. 3 Temple Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Celtics

No. 4 Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School Spartans

No. 5 Round Rock Christian Academy Lady Crusaders

No. 6 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic Lady Eagles

No. 7 Brentwood Christian School Lady Bears

No. 8 Central Texas Christian School Lady Lions

No. 9 Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy Eagles

No. 10 Texas School for the Deaf Lady Rangers

Notable Runners To Watch

Katie Cline (Austin St. Stephen's Episcopal School)

Camille Terracina (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)

Abby Rockwood (Temple Holy Trinity Catholic)

Anabelle Weaver (Texas School for the Deaf)

Elle Garcia (Austin St. Andrew's Episcopal School)

Emily Weir (Round Rock Christian Academy)

Katie Jolly (Temple Holy Trinity Catholic)

Sydney Osgood (Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy)

McKenzie Ahrlett (Faith Academy of Marble Falls)

Christina Lee (Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen) and VYPE (@VYPEATX) on Twitter.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.