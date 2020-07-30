VYPE Video: St. Pius X Carson Rodgers talks offseason, baseball

HOUSTON - It is not out of the ordinary for Carson Rodgers to be busy during the summer.



The dual-sport athlete - who quarterbacks the St. Pius X offense on the gridiron and takes the bump for the baseball team during the spring - has always played multiple sports.

"I've been playing baseball and football since I was a little kid," Rodgers said. "I've always played quarterback and pitched. It's just me, I love it."

Recently, Rodgers attended the UT-Permian Basin football camp and then the following weekend was back pitching. The camp for Rodgers, who is heading into his senior year. The big reason for that is he didn't start last year for the Panthers, so this is an opportunity for him to get new film.

"This is where it really counts this summer," Rodgers said. "But there's not many camps, so it's hard."

Check out our full interview with Rodgers, including him talking about new St. Pius X football coach Greg Cranfill.