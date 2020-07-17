BREAKING: TAPPS pushes start of Fall Seasons into September

HOUSTON - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools is joining the Southwest Preparatory Conference and pushing back the start of the fall sports for the 2020-2021 season.



During a webinar on Friday, TAPPS announced that no scrimmages, games, contests or tournaments can be held between August 3 and September 7. Originally, the TAPPS calendar had practice for football, volleyball and fall soccer set for August 3; first volleyball games for August 10 and football for August 27.

Those start dates are now off the table.

Football will start strength and conditioning on September 8. The following week on September 15 football teams can start working in full pads and will continue that into the week of September 21. During the week of September 21, TAPPS football programs can hold one scrimmage. The first week of games will not be until September 28.

TAPPS stated any games on the schedule prior to September 28 will not be played. If there are district contests prior to that date, they will have to be rescheduled.

For volleyball, September 8 will be strength and conditioning, practice and scrimmages can be held starting September 14 with games beginning the week of September 21.

Winter sports dates have also been pushed back. Originally, October 19 was the first day of practice, October 26 was first day of scrimmages and November 2 was first day of games. Those dates have been shifted to November 2 (first day of practice), November 9 (first day of scrimmages) and November 12 (first day of games).

