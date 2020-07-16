87ºF

PHOTO GALLERY: The 2020 VYPE Football #Whatasnap

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: Houston High School Football, Vype Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Sports, Whataburger, Jalen Milroe, Tompkins High School, Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, North Shore Football, Katy Taylor High School, Trevor Woods, New Caney High School, Derrick Harris Jr, Strake Jesuit Football, Stratford Football, Klein Oak Football, Jake Peterson, John Cooper School, Fb Marshall Football, Ce King Football, St. Thomas High School, Heights High School, Tomball Memorial Football, Whatasnap, Texas High School Football
The football stars of Houston were socially-distanced and masked-up as VYPE hosted it's 2020 Football Photo Shoot powered by Whataburger.

Over 300 of the city's top players attended shoots at Spring Branch's Tully Stadium, Sheldon ISD's Panther Stadium and Spring ISD's Planet Ford Stadium. A special thanks to ADs Paige Hershey, Willie Amendola and Derek Fitzhenry for making this photo shoot a reality for the athletes.

Check out some of our best #WhataSnaps! (Photos by Bradley Collier / VYPE Media)

