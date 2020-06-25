VYPE Interview: Elite 11 Finalists Maddox Kopp, Kyron Drones

Every year, the Elite 11 is the premiere quarterback competition in the country.

After looking at quarterbacks around the country, the Top 20 signal-callers are invited to a three-day event which determines who the Elite 11 quarterback is.

Houston will have a solid chance to have one of, if not the top, quarterback in the country once it is all said and done. The State of Texas is sending seven quarterbacks to the competition in Nashville, with three coming from Houston.

Shadow Creek's Kyron Drones, St. Thomas' Maddox Kopp and North Shore's Dematrius Davis were selected for the annual competition.

Recently, Drones and Kopp joined VYPE Managing Editor Joshua Koch for an in-depth interview to talk Elite 11, representing Texas on a national level and how they are continuing to get ready for the 2020 season.