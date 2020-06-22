The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank





Tillie Claggett, John Cooper School, Golf and Swimming

Tillie Claggett hasn't been in Texas long, but she's taken the Lone Star State's golf scene by story. The Canadian-born Claggett recently verballed to Vanderbilt University to play her college golf. She's also a decorated high school swimmer.

Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal

At 6-foot-6, 300-pounds, Episcopal's Cullen Montgomery has always been able to push opponents around on the field. Montgomery enters his senior season as a member of one of the best OLs in the state. He will take his services to the University of Oklahoma in 2021.

Jaylen Wysinger, St. Pius X, Basketball

The St. Pius X guard is emerging as one of Houston's top playmakers. Jaylen Wysinger was recently offered by the University of Detroit Mercy to play basketball. The all-district selection will bring optimism to the Panthers entering the 2020-21 season.

Sania Petties, Episcopal, Volleyball

The Episcopal Knights strike fear in private and public schools alike. The Knights won the SPC title a year ago and returns a ton of talent. Sania Petties is one of those returning. She is committed to Mississippi State to play her college ball as a middle and outside hitter.

Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas, Football

St. Thomas QB Maddox Kopp just hit the national scene. The senior QB has been invited to the Elite 11 Finals later this summer. At 6-foot-5, Kopp looks the part of a pro-style QB and makes the Eagles the private school team to beat in 2020.