VYPE Awards: Dickinson coach recounts dream season

What a resurgence it was for Houston-area hoops.

At the VYPE Awards, Dickinson, Yates, Hightower and Stafford were recognized as the Teams of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The season was cut short as all teams made the state tournament.

The Player of the Year was Dickinson's Tramon Mark, who will play his college ball at the University of Houston, while Jason Wilson was the Coach of the Year.



VYPE caught up with Wilson to talk about the dream season at Dickinson.

