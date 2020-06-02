86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local Sports

Watch Full 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Joshua Koch

Tags: Houston High School Sports, Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Vype, Vype Awards 2020, Vype Houston High School Sports, Fulshear Volleyball, Cypress Creek, Cy Creek Basketball, Cy-Fair Isd, North Shore Football, Dematrius Davis, North Shore High School, Village School, Village School Girls Basketball, Tapps, Tapps Sports, Vype Awards
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

If you missed the 2020 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine on Sunday, you can watch it here over and over and over!

Enjoy the full show below!

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.


Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved