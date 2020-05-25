Soccer Stars of Clear Creek ISD presented by Texas Citizens Bank

VYPE highlights athletes from Clear Creek ISD in this edition of CCISD Headliners presented by Texas Citizens Bank.

Clear Lake Women's Soccer

Despite the 2020 season for soccer being cut short, TASCO released its all-region and all-state teams on Monday, May 25. Clear Lake was well-represented on the team with four selections. According to the team's Maxpreps page, they finished the year 12-5-3 and 8-2 in district play. Logan Heausler led the team with 27 goals on the year, while Alyssa Andrea had 26 saves and only nine goals allowed back in net. Below are the four selections.

- Alyssa Andrea, Clear Lake (2nd team All-State Goalkeeper)

- Kyra Guhl, Clear Lake (2nd team All-Region Defender)

- Rebekka Rehrer, Clear Lake (Honorable Mention All-Region Mid-Fielder)

- Logan Heausler, Clear Lake (Honorable Mention All-Region Forward)

Clear Springs Women's Soccer

Clear Springs girls soccer was rolling its way to the District 23-6A Championship before everything was halted. The Chargers were 10-0 in district play. The successful year by Clear Springs was well-represented on the TASCO All-Region, All-State teams. Alex Staat recorded 10 goals for the Chargers this season. Below are the selections for the Clear Springs girls soccer team.

- Alex Staat, Clear Springs (2nd team all-region midfielder)

- Avery Pyle, Clear Springs, (Honorable mention all-region defender)

- Parker Westover, Clear Springs (HM All-Region Defender)

On the guys' side, the Chargers were 13-4-4 overall. They were led on the field by Anthony Kamenica, who finished the year with 19 goals and eight assists. He was named a second-team, all-region forward for his performance.

Maddy Anderson, Clear Falls Soccer

Maddy Anderson was the lone selection by TASCO from Clear Falls. The Clear Falls goalkeeper earned 2nd team all-region recognition for her performance this past season.

