Houston Texans fans react to 2020 schedule

HOUSTON – The newly released NFL schedule is giving some fans of the Houston Texans something to look forward to.

The Texans are scheduled to kick off the regular season on Sept. 10 with a prime time game at the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Pretty much going to test the roster, the game planning they're trying to look for, for this season,” said Texans fan Ike Isikwe.

With the coronavirus impacting life and sporting events around the world, the new schedule gave some fans a reason to be hopeful.

“I don’t really expect much from them, even though I’m a Texans fan, but yeah, it does give me some hope to realize that football is coming back,” said Benjamin Bond.

The league has already scrapped international games for next season, keeping the teams closer to home. The NFL said it will make changes as necessary.