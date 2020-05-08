Houston Texans release its 2020 NFL schedule

HOUSTON – Mark your calendars!

The Houston Texans released its 2020 NFL schedule Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Here is what you need to know:

For the preseason matchups, the Texans will face the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys and travel to play the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The exact dates are still to be determined.

In the season opener, the Texans travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The Texans’ first home game is in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 3, the Texans travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Weeks 4 and 5, the Texans host back-to-back home games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans will travel to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

In Week 7, the Texans take on the Green Bay Packers at home.

Rest! Week 8 is a bye week for the Texans.

Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns back-to-back road games in Week 9 and 10.

In Week 11, the Texans will host the New England Patriots.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Texans will travel to play the Detroit Lions.

In Week 13, the Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts then play a rematch in Week 15 in at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In Week 14, the Texans will travel to play the Chicago Bears.