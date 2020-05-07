JUST IN: See who the Houston Texans will play on Thanksgiving Day this season

HOUSTON – If the rumors are true, we have the deets on an upcoming matchup.

According to KPRC 2 reporter Vanessa Richardson, the Houston Texans will play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The game is set for Nov. 26.

The last time the two teams faced off on Thanksgiving was eight years ago. The Texans defeated the Lions in a controversial overtime thriller that changed the NFL rule book.

Going into the third quarter, the Lions were in command, up 24-14. Texans running back Justin Forset, who served as a backup to star Arian Foster, was handed the ball by the quarterback. His knee and forearm marked down after a 7-yard gain.

But as all the players stopped, Foster hopped up and sprinted for an 81-yard touchdown. The officials signaled touchdown, and the Lions head coach Jim Schwartz threw his challenge flag. But, he didn’t need to do that.

Consequently, this was the first season in which touchdowns were automatically reviewed. At the same time, if a coach challenged a scoring play, they were flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the opportunity for review was then negated.

The touchdown stood, and the Texans won in overtime.

Soon after, the NFL owners voted to change the instant replay rules and allow the review, no matter where the coach throws his challenge flag needlessly or not. It became known as the Jim Schwartz rule, according to the Houston Texans.

The full Texans scheduled will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. The NFL is releasing the 2020 schedule with a three-hour TV special on NFL Network.