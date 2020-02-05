Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt talks wedding plans with soccer player Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is making it official this off-season.

During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Watt said tying the knot with former Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai is one of the top things on his list while football is put on pause.

“I’m good at speeches,” Patrick joked during the interview. “Here’s what I’ll do for you, free. I will announce the wedding party. That’s all I’ll do. I won’t even stay.”

Watt popped the question at sunset by the sea in May 2019.

He and Ohai have been dating for nearly three years. The couple went public with their relationship in 2016.