JJ Watt suits up for Houston snow, ice; Texans star shares struggles of cold conditions

HOUSTON - Where there was once wonder, there now appears to be some annoyance for Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt when it comes to the Houston snow and ice storm.

Watt posted two videos and a photo in his Instagram stories about the extreme freeze and snow since he recently returned from his romantic trip to Italy with girlfriend Kealia Ohai.

In the first video, Watt, a Wisconsin native, scrapes his windshield with a message over the video that reads, “Used to this in Wisconsin…not Texas.”

In the next video, Watt shows his pool with his neighbors’ snow-capped rooftops.

Watt also posted a photo of himself Wednesday morning in a full-body hooded flannel pajamas with the caption, 19 degrees.





Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.