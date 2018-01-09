Inside JJ Watt's romantic vacation in Italy with Kealia Ohai

ROME - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai have been globetrotting recently -- and the result is Italy got a little cuter with this Houston power couple around.

Watt posted several photos from the couple’s trip to Rome on his Instagram account. The most popular photo was the first posted of Houston Dash soccer star Ohai sitting at the foot of the Trevi Fountain. The caption, simply: “true beauty.”

true beauty A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:34pm PST

Watt posted several follow-up images – some solo and some with Ohai -- with at least four images taken “Vanity Fair” Magazine style with decadent, 17th century furnishings.

roman reflections A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:40pm PST

seventeenth century sauce A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:09am PST

🛎🛎🛎 A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:17am PST

🤴🏼👸🏼 A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 9, 2018 at 5:19am PST

It’s unclear whether Watt and Ohai have returned from their romantic Italian vacation, but we’ll share updates if there are more photos released.

Watt and Ohai have been dating since 2016.

