Houston Astros mural painted in The Heights

HOUSTON - A mural in The Heights neighborhood honors the first World Series win by the Houston Astros in a big way.

The art on the east side of Sublime Heights, a car upholstery shop at the corner of East 20th and Arlington streets, was painted by David Flores, also known as Skeez181.

In addition to the Astros logo, the mural features the phrases “Earned History,” which is the past-tense of the slogan the team and fans sported during the season, and “Houston Strong.” It also showcases the city’s skyline encircled by the World Series trophy.

PHOTOS: Astros mural in The Heights

“Your work is magnificent,” Tony Powell commented on a post on Flores’ Facebook page about the mural. “Keep up the good work and rep’ing Houston in a positive way.”

“Good stuff,” commented Rolando Miranda. “Keep it up.”

The shop invited everyone out to take photos of the mural.

