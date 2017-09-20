Former Hightower High School football player dies after being injured in college game

HOUSTON - A former football player at Hightower High School in Missouri City died Tuesday after being seriously injured during a Midwestern State University football game last weekend.

Robert Grays, who played cornerback for the university, suffered a neck injury while making a tackle during the team’s game Saturday against Texas A&M – Kingsville in Wichita Falls, according to Trey Reed, spokesman for the university's athletics department. He said Grays was hospitalized in Houston after the injury.

MSU announced the injury on Twitter Sunday.

.@MWSUFootball's Robert Grays sustained a neck injury last night. He is enroute to Houston for further care. 🙏 for @_RobGee #24Strong pic.twitter.com/qF5QV0XE8W — MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) September 17, 2017

The MSU Mustangs offered condolences on Twitter along with a statement that said in part:

"Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Robert Grays died yesterday from critical injuries suffered in Saturday's game."

The statement went on to say, "Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile. He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him..."

Today, the Midwestern State community mourns the loss of Robert Grays. #24Strong pic.twitter.com/9ESYz623F0 — MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) September 20, 2017

WATCH: Midwestern State University coach Bill Maskill speaks about death of former Hightower HS player

According to the college’s online roster, Grays played cornerback at Hightower High School, helping lift the Hurricanes to a perfect 10-0 regular season in 2015.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

MSU is planning a memorial service.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.