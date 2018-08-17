Ed Oliver, UH football team help fellow students on move-in day

HOUSTON - Major Applewhite and his team are hard at work in fall camp, but they were able to get away for a few hours today to help some fellow Cougars.

Applewhite and two of his star players, quarterback D’Eriq King and defensive lineman Ed Oliver, helped new freshman move into their dorms on Cougar Village Drive.

They unloaded cars full of students' belongings and even helped haul the items up the elevators and stairs and into the rooms.

Oliver said he remembers when he was a freshman and enjoys getting to know the new class of Cougars as they move in.

“They’re kind of nervous when they get here. It’s interesting to talk to them and see the point of view they have on life when they first come to college and how I felt when I first came to college and just compare and contrast and make relationships,” Oliver said.

Both King and Applewhite said they also enjoy helping out with the event.

“To come out here and actually help out students -- it’s a big deal to our coaches and organization. It’s good,” King said.

“It’s a big first day for a lot of these young men and women and it’s a cool thing that we can come out and help out and help them start their experience here at Houston,” Applewhite said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.