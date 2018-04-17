Astros pitcher Justin Verlander named AL Player of the Week

HOUSTON - Justin Verlander was named the American League Player of the Week for his performance from April 9 to April 15.

Verlander started two games during the week, allowing one earned run in 15 innings of work. He went 1-0 and posted two quality starts. He struck out 20 and allowed five hits and two walks. Hitters batted .100, or 5 for 50, against him. He led the league in strikeouts and innings pitched.

It is the seventh time in Verlander's career that he has been named the player of the week.

On April 9, Verlander threw seven innings of shutout ball against the Twins, earning the win. On Sunday, he held the Rangers to one hit and one run through eight innings.

Verlander (34) trails only teammate Gerrit Cole (36) for most strikeouts in the league.

Verlander also won the player of the week award for the weeks of May 22-28, 2006; June 11-17, 2007; May 2-8, 2011; June 13-19, 2011; Sept. 12-18, 2011; and Sept. 24-30, 2012.

Last season, three Astros players -- George Springer (May 29-June 4), Jose Altuve (July 3-9) and Carlos Correa (Sept. 25-Oct. 1) -- won player of the week awards.

Verlander will be awarded a watch courtesy of Rockwell for his accomplishment.

