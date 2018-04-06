A look at Astros giveaways in 2018 season

HOUSTON - The Astros are defending their World Series championship during the 2018 season and the home schedule has some great giveaways of which to take advantage.

Here is a look at the promotions for the 2018 season:

April 2: Home Opener: 2018 magnet season schedule

April 3: Dollar hot dog night, World Series champion ring ceremony

April 6: Replica World Series trophy to first 10,000 fans

April 7: Replica World Champions ring to first 10,000 fans

April 8: Commemorative World Champions poster to first 10,000 fans

April 14: George Springer World Series MVP bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

April 15: Navy grocery tote to first 10,000 fans

April 28: Jose Altuve AL MVP bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

April 29: World Series Champions tote bag to first 10,000 fans

May 12: Floppy summer hat to first 10,000 fans

May 13: Infinity scarf to first 10,000 fans

June 1: Astros Big and Bright Friday night orange T-shirt

June 22: Astros fedora to first 10,000 fans

June 24: Marvel super hero lithos comic poster to first 10,000 fans

July 6: Astros socks to first 10,000 fans

July 7: Astros gym bag to first 10,000 fans

July 8: Altuve youth replica jersey to first 7,500 fans (age 12 and under)

July 14: Justin Verlander "K Counter" bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

July 28: Lone Star Series T-shirt to first 10,000 fans

Aug. 9: Topps National baseball card pack to first 10,000 fans

Aug. 10: George Springer replica rainbow jersey to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 1: Alex Bregman "Walk-Off Hit" bobblehead to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 15: Carlos Correa replica orange jersey to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 23: 2018 Astros team photo/2019 Astros schedule poster to first 10,000 fans

Friday, April 6 vs. Padres: Replica World Series Trophy:

Some people had the chance to snap a picture with the World Series championship trophy.

“I took a bus in from Austin to be here this morning. I’ve been a fan my entire life and who knows when it’s going to happen again?” Marshall Wilson

Josh Flores, his wife and baby boy took a family photo with the hardware.

“He doesn’t know what it is right now, but one day he will. It’s just a memory we would like to have for the rest of our lives,” said Josh Flores.

Saturday, April 7 vs. Padres: Replica World Champions Ring:

Sunday, April 8 vs. Padres: Commemorative World Champions Poster:

Saturday, April 14 vs. Rangers: George Springer World Series MVP Bobble Head:

Saturday, April 28 vs. Athletics: Jose Altuve Bobble Head:

There are also Mother's Day weekend promotions May 11-13 against the Rangers, including an Astros sun hat and an Astros infinity scarf:

