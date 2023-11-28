Retired Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson named a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

HOUSTON – Retired Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor, was a finalist last year. Now, he is one of 25 modern-era semifinalists named Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement last year when Johnson was named a finalist. “He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston. From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”

Johnson played a dozen seasons for the Texans and 14 years overall, catching 1,062 career passes for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro

Johnson holds the Texans’ all-time records with 1,012 catches, 13,597 yards, 64 receiving touchdowns and 51 100-yard games. He holds single-game records for most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

Johnson attends several Texans game, including Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. During a press conference, he expressed confidence in the direction of the franchise under the leadership of coach DeMeco Ryans, his former teammate.

#Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson on improvement under DeMeco Ryans this season @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/PaFeocL1Su — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 26, 2023

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization.

The Hall of Fame selections will be announced prior to the Super Bowl. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent approval of the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before they can be elected.

“I’m so proud of him and everything he has accomplished on and off the field,” Texans co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair said in a statement last year when Johnson was named a finalist. “He is a shining example of a teammate, friend and father, and he’s already a Hall of Famer in my book.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.