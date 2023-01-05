Retired Texans legend Andre Johnson named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame again

NFL great Andre Johnson inducted as the first member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor during halftime of the Cardinals vs Texans game at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – Retired Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson is a finalist for the Pro Football of Fame again.

This marks the second consecutive year Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Texans’ Ring of Honor, has been named a finalist.

“I’m thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston. From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”

The other 14 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are cornerbacks Darrelle Revis, Albert Lewis and Ronde Barber, safety Darren Woodson; offensive tackles Joe Thomas and Willie Anderson; wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; defensive end Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney and DeMarcus Ware were also announced as finalists.

Johnson played a dozen seasons for the Texans and 14 years overall, catching 1,062 career passes for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro

Johnson holds the Texans’ all-time records with 1,012 catches, 13,597 yards, 64 receiving touchdowns and 51 100-yard games. He holds single-game records for most receptions (14), receiving yards (273) and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

Following his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans that allowed him to retire as a member of the organization.

The Hall of Fame selections will be announced prior to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and inducted into the Hall in Canton, Ohio this summer. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent approval of the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.

“Once again, I’d like to congratulate Andre on this tremendous honor,” Texans co-Founder and senior chair Janice McNair said in a statement. “I’m so proud of him and everything he has accomplished on and off the field. He is a shining example of a teammate, friend and father, and he’s already a Hall of Famer in my book.”

