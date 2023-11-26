60º
Texans guard Tytus Howard injures knee, carted off field, Juice Scruggs replaces him

Offensive guard limped gingerly off field, then carted off field

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, Tytus Howard
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tytus Howard #71 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill, 2022 Cooper Neill)

HOUSTON – Texans left offensive guard Tytus Howard was carted off the field with a left knee injury that appears to be serious.

He walked gingerly off the field with assistance from trainers, went to the blue medical tent for further examination and then headed inside the locker room on a cart.

Howard, a 2019 first-round draft pick from Alabama State who was on injured reserve earlier this season with a badly broken hand that required surgery, was replaced by rookie Juice Scruggs with Michael Deiter remaining in at center.

Howard broke his hand Aug. 5 during training camp days after signing a three-year, $56 million contract extension.

