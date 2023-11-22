Texans’ C.J. Stroud helps families at Thanksgiving at ‘Quarterbacking Hunger’ event: ‘We were raised to give back’

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks to the media after the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud stuck out his hand, offering a high-five and a warm smile to a shy youngster during his first event for his charitable foundation.

Stroud eventually coaxed a smile with one of his fans.

The Texans’ standout rookie quarterback, a frontrunner for NFL Rookie of the Year and an MVP candidate, connected with roughly 100 families Tuesday, giving out $100 gift cards, turkey vouchers and hoodies to single moms and their children at the H-E-B grocery store on South Freeway. The event for registered families was called Quarterbacking Hunger.

The moment deeply resonated with Stroud and his family, including his mother, Kimberly, who leads the C.J. Stroud Foundation that is dedicated to multiple causes, including helping families. Stroud wasn’t scheduled to attend the event, but he took time out from his game plan preparations for a pivotal AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to spend time with the families.

“That’s how we were raised from babies is to give back,” Stroud said. “It’s been a blessing to help the city of Houston and really people all over the country. Most definitely what I do on the field is cool, but, at the end of the day, it’s not life or death or life-changing. What we get to do with our platform is way more important. You have got to have a purpose through everything. My purpose is to help and give back. So, I’m blessed enough to be able to do that.”

Since he was young, Stroud was instilled with a strong work ethic and a kind-hearted nature from his mother.

Growing up in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud remains connected with that community. He is sponsoring a local football team there this year, providing uniforms and more.

“C.J. has always been incredible in every community he’s been a part of, to California, to Ohio State to here, the community is extremely important to him,,” Kimberly Stroud said. “Just giving back, letting people know that he’s not just a player on the field. He’s a human, that’s in his heart to care and give back and love people the way they show love to him. Our goal is to be a beacon of hope and spread the love of Christ. Giving back is really important to our family.”

The foundation has a lot of future plans, including a toy drive in December.

The foundation wants to assist single mothers, impoverished families and the children of incarcerated parents. Stroud’s father is serving time in Folsom State Prison. Stroud has been advocating for his father’s release and prison reform through the Reform Alliance led by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, his friend. Stroud’s father isn’t eligible for parole until 2038.

Stroud said that seeing the families in need brought back memories of his childhood.

“I don’t want to put us on blast, but I can remember us having some troubles,” he said. “I think it gives them hope. That’s what we needed at that time. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Stroud, 22, previously held a youth football camp at Houston Christian High School during the Texans’ open week.

Stroud, who has quarterbacked the Texans to a 6-4 record since being drafted second overall out of Ohio State, intends to build a legacy of giving back in the community.

“It’s amazing to see the hope we have in the city now,” Stroud said. “Hust a little sport of football, just me throwing the ball around a little bit, it’s cool to see what can come from that to see the impact we’re having. Everyone should have a great Thanksgiving and a great Christmas. For us to be able tohelp people out, it’s a blessing. I’m really blessed to be in this position.”

Stroud, in collaboration with his mom, plans to accomplish a lot with his foundation.

“I’m blessed to have a great support system with my mom, my brother, my sister who do all of that stuff for me,” Stroud said. “They help me with a lot of that stuff. My mom, she’s really supportive and she don’t play. I really appreciate her dropping everything for me since I’ve been little, chasing a dream. My mother has been sacrificing for me since I was 10 years old just to help my goal, and now it’s paying off.”

