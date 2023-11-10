👑TUCK REIGNS SUPREME: Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker wins 1st career AL Silver Slugger Award

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his three-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ outfielder Kyle Tucker won his first career American League Silver Slugger Award on Thursday, Louisville Slugger announced.

Tucker. 26, led the American League with a career-high 112 RBI and batted .284 with 97 runs scored. He was also one of three AL players with at least 29 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

Along with Tucker, the Astros now have 14 Silver Slugger Award winners in franchise history, which includes Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Jeff Bagwell, and Craig Biggio.

Tucker joins Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. and Seattle Mariner’s Julio Rodriguez as fellow Silver Slugger Award winners in the outfield.

The Silver Slugger Awards, established in 1980, honors the best offensive producers at each position in both the American and National Leagues.

The award comes after fellow teammate Mauricio Dubon won the Gold Glove Award for the utility spot.

