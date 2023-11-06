Astros’ Mauricio Dubón wins American League Gold Glove Award for utility spot

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Mauricio Dubón #14 of the Houston Astros takes batting practice before Game Four of the Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ IF/OF Mauricio Dubón has been announced as a winner of Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award for the utility spot.

The team said Dubón, 29, is the first player in Astros history to win a Gold Glove Award at the utility spot, which was added as a Gold Glove Award position in 2022.

The team said Dubón is one of the league’s most versatile defenders, making starts at second base (66), center field (23), shortstop (9), left field (6) and first base (2). He has also made appearances in right field and at third base. Dubón was one of just four players in the Majors to appear at seven different positions this season.

Among second basemen in the American League, Dubón ranked third in defensive runs saved (5), despite making just 66 starts at that position.

He began the season as the Astros primary second baseman while Jose Altuve recovered from a pre-season injury. Additionally, his two starts at first base were his first career appearances at the position.

Dubón becomes the 15th player in Astros history to receive a Gold Glove Award. The last two to do so were Kyle Tucker (right field) and Jeremy Peña (shortstop) in 2022.

The Astros have now won 32 total Golden Glove Awards in their franchise history. They were a winner in five of the last six seasons.

By winning a Gold Glove, Dubón is now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, with fan voting for the award beginning online Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT at www.Rawlings.com. Voting will remain open until 11 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award ceremony on Nov. 10.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was created in 1957. The team said the award has served as the highest symbol of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball. The winners are determined by combining votes from Major League managers and coaches with a sabermetric component.